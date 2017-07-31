Endurance test: Contenders urged to sign up for  Adare To Survive challenge

THE COUNTDOWN has begun for one of the country’s most intense military-style obstacle courses, as Adare to Survive organisers launched its fifth annual challenge.

The popular event aims to attract more than 1,200 new contenders and survivors to the multifaceted course at Clonshire Equestrian Centre in the historic West Limerick village.

Celebrating a special landmark on September 24, event director Ray Nash said that they “have had five great years and the event is growing from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to another great year this year”.

Mr Nash said that the occasion is “about undertaking a challenge”.

“It is all about the challenge of being at the start line, getting through the different obstacles, being out of your comfort zone, taking on challenges that you wouldn’t in your ordinary, daily activities or, in fact, in a lifetime of activities. We have some pretty extreme obstacles that people wouldn’t ever, ever have the opportunity to undertake or overcome,” he explained.

He added that it is great vehicle team-building exercises for companies and clubs.

“And the big secret is that you are training prior to the event. It’s not just a one-day team building event; it spans over weeks before you go to the event.”

And there will be plenty of mud promised for all the participants.

“It is designed for that. There will be plenty of crawling, climbing and obstacles — from barbed wire, to electric shocks, to water, to underground tunnels, to climbing 20-foot-high platforms — it is quite extreme.

“But it’s a good fun day out. There is a good atmosphere at the Clonshire Equestrian Centre. It is just made for it. You have got trees, you have got country atmosphere, you have got water. It has everything that is required and it all lends to being an enjoyable day.”

Cliona’s Foundation is once again the event’s charity partner, which has been part of Adare to Survive since its inception. And for those who wish to take part in the charitable run, you join the “Purple Platoon”, he said.

“Everybody who does it for Cliona’s Foundation will be given a t-shirt, and they will leave the start line together at 1pm. So, you have this sea of purple running through the event, which is quite impressive. They are looking for support and looking to add numbers to their wave, and building it as big and best as they can,” Mr Nash explained.

Another key feature of this year’s obstacle course will be the Ultimate Survivor 15km obstacle, which entails completing the extreme course twice. He said that a considerable number of people have already signed up for this.

For more information on registering for Adare to Survive, visit www.adaretosurvive.com.