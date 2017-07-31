University of Limerick responds to 'unprecedented' student housing demands in city

UNIVERSITY of Limerick is launching a campaign inviting homeowners and landlords to come forward and advertise available accommodation on the university’s accommodation list, in response to “unprecedented” demand for student housing.

UL provides more than 2,600 on-campus bedrooms, and lists more than 1,000 rooms in off-campus housing which are close to capacity for the upcoming academic year.

It is reported that 1,400 student bedrooms in off-campus student housing in the Castletroy area “are fully subscribed” for September.

Speaking on the campaign, UL’s Campus Life Services general manager, John O’Rourke said: “In response to this need and to assist prospective UL students who have yet to source accommodation for the coming term, we are calling on homeowners in the area and city environs to consider renting an available room.

“There may be some families in the local area where sons and daughters may have moved to other cities for work or are living abroad and home-owners might consider renting a vacant room.”

UL student resources manager, Ellen Fitzmaurice said that their primary aim to “ensure that incoming students at UL have safe, clean affordable accommodation”.

“We are looking for prospective homeowners who can provide either a room for five days or for a seven-day arrangement, which ever suits the homeowner. Rental fees are usually charged inclusive of utility bills and range between €70 and €110 per week depending on the facilities and services offered to the student. It would be important to provide a private bedroom with an area to study. Students would require access to cooking facilities however if meals are included, an additional charge is usually arranged with the student.”

People interested in renting rooms can contact UL’s accommodation service.