Limerick road victim named as garda investigation continues

ONE of the two men killed in separate motorbike accidents in Limerick on Saturday night has been named locally as Thomas Whelan – a native of Moyross.

The 25-year-old father-of-three died from injuries he sustained when the bike he was driving left the road and collided with concrete bollards at O’Malley Park, Southill.

The accident happened at around 7.40pm – minutes after another accident involving a motorcyclist happened at Quinn’s Cross, Roundabout, Mungret.

A Polish man, aged in his 50s, who had been living in the Raheen area for some time died from his injuries at University Hospital a short time later.

“Clearly nothing I say or do is going to bring either of these men back and all I can do is express my sympathy and my condolences,” said, Cllr Sean Lynch, Mayor of the Metropolitan District, who added that people should also spare a thought for gardai and other emergency personnel who attended the scene of both accidents.

The local coroner, John McNamara, has been informed of both deaths and gardai at Roxboro Road station have launched separate investigations.

The funeral of Thomas Whelan will take place at the Holy Family Church, O’Malley Park at 11am on Wednesday next, August 2.

He is survived by his parents Elizabeth and Ger and his three children.