Two motorcyclists killed in separate Limerick road accidents

TWO men have died following separate road accidents in Limerick city this Saturday evening.

The first incident happened at Quinn's Cross Roundabout, Mungret at around 7.30pm.

According to gardai, a motorcyclist aged in his 50s was seriously injured when the bike he was driving struck the roundabout.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the collision but died from his injuries a short time later.

No other vehicle was involved and road is likely to remain closed overnight with diversions in place.

LIMERICK: Quinn's Cross R/A is closed on all approaches due to a crash, diversions will be in place.https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 29, 2017

In the second incident, a man aged in his mid 20's was seriously injured when the motorbike he was driving left the road and collided with bollards at O'Malley Park, Southill at around 7.40pm.

The man was treated at the scene by crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service who were in the area at the time dealing with a fire at a derelict house.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) by ambulance but later died from his injuries.

Post mortems are to be carried out on the bodies of both men and gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating both incidents. Any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 214340.

The fatal crashes happened just a day after the funeral of Michael McNamara who died after he was knocked down at Kileely Road, Thomondgate last Sunday night.

Separately, another motorcyclist from Kilmallock died in a road collision in County Cork on Friday morning.