Investigation following house fire in Limerick city

AN investigation is underway following a house fire on the southside of Limerick city this Saturday evening.

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, including an aerial platform, were on scene within minutes of the alarm being raised at 6.38pm.

The fire at O'Malley Park, Southill was quickly brought under control and the scene declared safe around an hour later.

It is understood the house was not occupied when the fire started and that it had been boarded up for some time.

While the building was extensively damaged by the fire there are no reports of any injuries.

Gardai at Roxboro Road station are investigating the circumstances of the fire and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.