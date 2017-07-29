Twelve 'stray' horses seized in Limerick city as council clampdown continues

TWELVE horses have been seized by Limerick City and County Council in the last three days under the provisions of the Control of Horses Act.

The number has been described by the council as “higher than usual”.

The horses were seized at various locations around the city, and will remain in a pound in Cork for five days while officials wait for their owners to come forward.

If seized horses are not claimed within five days of their capture, it is open to the council to dispose of them.

“The council works jointly with the gardai regarding the issue of stray horses,” said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

On July 26, a total of eight horses were seized. These included two grey horses (one male and one female) and a brown and white female in Castle Oaks View, Southill.

Two brown and white Shetlands (one male and one female) were seized on July 26 in St Mary’s Park, while one Bay male was seized in Rathbane.

A grey male and a brown and white male were also seized on this date in Ballinacurra Weston.

On July 28, a brown and white male and a grey male Shetland were seized from Hyde Road, while on the same date, a grey female and a brown and white male were seized from Castlepark, Moyross.

“The council regularly receives complaints regarding stray horses at these locations. This number is slightly higher than usual,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the local authority expected to spend almost half-a-million euro on horse control measures in 2017 while figures released earlier this month showed that 60 horses were put down during the first six months of the year.

Horse owners are expected to have all documentation in order to reclaim the animals, including a valid horse licence, evidence that the horse is microchipped, proof of ID and evidence of either the ownership of lease of adequate land to maintain the animal.