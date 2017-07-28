'Gentle giant' Michael McNamara laid to rest after Limerick road crash

THE NIECE of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car near his home in the city has led tributes at a funeral Mass this Friday morning.

Michael McNamara, aged 40, from Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, tragically died after he was struck by a BMW last Sunday night.

Leading the tributes at St Lelia’s Church, Ballynanty at 11am this Friday, Michael’s loving niece Jessica said that he was “beautiful, inside and out” and “he got on with everyone”.

She described the 40-year-old as “gentle giant” and lived by a personal mantra: “You could be here today and gone tomorrow.”

She said that Michael and her father often socialised together and “were inseparable”.

“I have so many happy memories with you and I will treasure them forever,” said Michael’s emotional niece, who received a round of applause from family, friends and neighbours.

Canon Donal McNamara said that a “trail of devastation was left behind” after Michael’s untimely passing.

“This tragedy of the untimely passing of such a young talented, and loveable man. It is futile, meaningless and heart breaking for those left behind. No words of mine are going to soften the blow or ease the pain, and unfortunately, there is no shortcut or fast-forwarding through bereavement. A trail of devastation has been left behind,” he spoke.

“He has no more worries, cares or anxieties, but when you look at the bigger picture, the trail of devastation that his passing has left, makes what has happened, futile, meaningless and devastating for those left behind to mourn.”

He concluded: “I have no doubt but that Michael, in his day, was a gift to you in many ways, you have been lifted by his enthusiasm, cheered but his smile, warmed by his friendship and now God’s gift is returning to him, and Michael, whose death we mourn is now at home, at rest and at peace.”

Cllr Frankie Daly, who has "known the family since birth", described the deceased as "very positive" and that his death was "devastating" for the community.

Mr McNamara, who was originally from Moyross, was initially treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem was carried out.

His niece Jessica thanked the ambulance service and emergency services for attending the scene.

It is understood that Michael was returning home from his brother’s home when the collision happened.

He is survived by his parents Pauline and Paddy; daughter Kellie; sisters Denise and Tanya and brothers Christy and Darren.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park station are investigating the circumstances of Sunday's accident.