Limerick man accused of sex offences sent forward for trial

A COUNTY Limerick man accused of 13 indecent and sexual assault offences against two different women has been sent forward for trial.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Kilmallock Court.

The male is aged in sixties and the offences are alleged to have occurred over 20 years ago.

He faces 10 indecent assault charges in relation to one of the women.

They are alleged to have occurred in a location in County Limerick on dates on or between April 22, 1989 and January 17, 1991.

In relation to the second female, he is accused of one indecent assault on dates on or between September 1, 1990 and January 1, 1991, and two sexual assault charges, contrary to section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

They are alleged to have occurred on dates on or between January 18, 1991 and September 1, 1992, and September 1, 1995 and September 1, 1997.

It is a different location to the first alleged victim.

Judge O’Leary said the Director of Public Prosecutions consents for the defendant to be sent forward for trial on indictment to the present sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

The judge gave him the alibi warning before remanding him on bail on his own bond.

Judge O’Leary reiterated to the media present that there was reporting restrictions on naming the accused and the alleged injured parties.