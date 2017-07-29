Search continues in Limerick for Educate Together school site

THE MINISTER for Education has been urged to secure a site “as soon as possible” to accommodate Limerick’s first ever Educate Together secondary school, which opens its doors in September 2018.

This follows a parliamentary question recently raised by Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan, in relation to the Government’s purchase of a site for the school, which will be located in the Castletroy-Monaleen area.

Educate Together schools are unique in that children are accepted regardless of religious belief.

“These things are always price-sensitive, so they will never tell you what sites they are looking at until they have actually purchased them. Because, otherwise, the price can go up if it becomes public if the State is looking to buy land for a school,” she told the Leader.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton told the Limerick city Deputy that his Department was working closely with Limerick City and County Council in acquiring a new site for the school. He added that “a number of potential site options have been identified and these are currently under consideration”.

The former Minister for Education said that the school will enroll around 90 first year students, and it is likely that they will be located at a temporary site until the full school complex is constructed.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the school will open in 2018 because that is the commitment I gave at the time. I would certainly call on the council and the Department of Education to acquire the site as soon as they possibly can.”