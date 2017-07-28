Togging out for Limerick: Dominic West ready to take part in Glin swim

FILM star Dominic West is likely to be one of over 40 swimmers taking on the challenge of swimming across the Shannon from Clare to Glin this Saturday.

Mr West, who is married to Catherine Fitzgerald, a daughter of the late Knight of Glin, has previously taken part in the annual swim and was spotted getting in a bit of training for the event during the fine weather earlier this week.

But weather predictions for Saturday morning’s swim are not too good. There is likely to be a bit of wind, according to Marie Geoghegan, who is one of the chief organisers of the event. And this will pose a challenge.

The swim has been a hardy annual in the summer calendar in Glin for the past 22 years and the numbers taking part have steadily grown over the years. The distance is estimated at approximately one mile, but, given the currents and tides, it is not a straightforward mile.

“We are narrowing the corridor a bit this year,” Ms Geoghegan said. “We swim with the incoming tide.”

A colourful flotilla of 17 kayaks, four or five Ribs and other local boats will provide a safety cordon for the swimmers. And large crowds are expected on Glin pier to welcome back them back.

Registration starts before 9am this Saturday, followed by a safety talk and a trip by boat to Colman’s Castle on the Clare side. The swim starts at 10am, to ensure landfall at Glin before the tide turns at 11am.