Gardai investigate hoax call to Limerick Fire and Rescue service

Gardai have launched an investigation following a suspected hoax call to Limerick Fire and Rescue Service this Thursday evening.

Three units from Limerick Fire Station on Mulgrave Street were dispatched to reports of a person having entered the river Shannon near Thomond Bridge shortly before 5.30pm

The emergency call was received at 5.29pm with crews being dispatched to launch the FireSwift rescue boat.

They were on scene with minutes and when it became apparent that nobody had entered the water, crews were stood down and the matter referred to gardai.

In a post on social media following the incident, Limerick Fire and Rescue Services described what happened as a “waste of resources”.

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 212400.