Limerick company Ripplecom wins €1.2m agribusiness contract

LIMERICK telecommunications firm Ripplecom has won a major new contract to supply broadband to Glanbia agribusiness.

The contract will see the Raheen firm provide high quality data broadband connectivity to 55 Glanbia agribusiness sites across Ireland.

These sites are located in the east, east, north east, midlands and north Cork.

Each will be using the high-speed broadband to support Glanbia’s move to a fully centralised point of sale system.

It follows a €1.2m investment by Ripplecom allowing it to provide a broader range of telecoms solutions to Irish businesses.

These include broadband, voice, cyber-security and customer-specific IT services.

Anne-Marie Wilkinson, the national consumer channel manager with Ripplecom said: “We are delighted to have won this new business with Glanbia Agribusiness. This three-year deal will enable them to continue to roll-out their cloud-based centralised point of sale system throughout their network.”

Based in Raheen, Ripplecom specialises in providing connectivity, telephony and security solutions to multi-site organisations and standalone operations at an affordable price.

It has 2,000 business customers across 26 counties and 4,000 domestic customers. Its business customers include Munster Joinery, the Barry Group in Mallow and the Department of Education and Skills.