Three men found guilty over aggravated burglary at home of Limerick businessman

Three men have been convicted over their involvement in an aggravated burglary at the home of a Limerick businessman more than five years ago.

Over the course of a six-week trial, Patrick Roche, aged 52, of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin, Dublin; his son Philip Roche, aged 24, also of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin and Alan Freeman, aged 37, of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town had each pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary relating to an incident at Sunville House, Pallasgreen on April 16, 2012.

They had also pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning Gerard Garvey, his wife Ann and three of their four children after entering their family home at around 10pm.

Following more than four hours of deliberations a jury a Limerick Circuit Court returned unanimous guilty verdicts in the case of Patrick Roche and Philip Roche shortly after 2pm this Thursday.

The jurors returned unanimous guilty verdicts in the case of Mr Freeman when they returned to court again shortly after 4pm.

Patrick Roche and Philip Roche have also pleaded not guilty to similar charges relating to an incident at the home of three elderly siblings at Ballyluddy, Pallasgreen on May 31, 2012.

The jury of seven men and five women is continuing its deliberations in relation to those charges.

Over the course of almost five weeks of evidence, the jury of seven men and five women heard from a large number of gardai as well as several civilian witnesses.

The trial, before Judge John Hannan also heard evidence from two witnessess who have each been convicted over their involvement in the aggravated burglaries.