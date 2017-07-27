Shannon-based financial services firm Pepper to create 35 new jobs

GLOBAL financial services firm Pepper Ireland is to create 35 new jobs in Shannon.

The recruitment is to kick off with immediate effect due to growth in the business.​

Pepper is on the lookout for both graduates and experienced professionals with open roles in areas like client relationship management, lending, credit servicing and administration.

It comes off the back of several new contract wins and continued growth in Pepper’s lending.

The new staff will work across both the residential and commercial loan portfolios.

The head of human resources at Pepper Ireland Orla McCarthy said the company had been steadily growing its staff numbers since its launch in the market nearly five years ago.

She said: “Pepper is delighted to be creating a range of new job opportunities for motivated individuals looking to kick-start or progress their careers in the financial services sector. The majority of Pepper Ireland’s employees are based in Shannon and whether people are already locally based, or looking to move to the region, we can offer a rewarding career and the opportunity to be part of a dynamic, progressive international brand.”

Pepper currently employs around 400 people across its sites in Shannon and Dublin.

Starting in Ireland back in 2012, the firm specialises in lending, advisory and loan servicing.

Its lending division – trading as Pepper Money – has been offering a range of residential mortgage options in the Irish market since 2016, and most recently began offering commercial mortgages.

Pepper Asset Servicing is the trading name for the company’s loan servicing division where it manages diversified loan portfolios on behalf of a range of local and international financial institutions.

Interested candidates can call 061-705900.