Limerick firm on Point with award from technical giant Microsoft

AN indigenous Limerick firm has won a major endorsement from technology giant Microsoft.

Action Point, which provides software development services and is based in Plassey, was picked as Microsoft’s ‘SMB partner of the year’ at the global giant’s annual gathering of international partners.

Action Point has partnered with Microsoft on its Azure and Hololens technologies, most recently with the launch of its idea factory software development service.

The firm was selected to address two separate sessions at the gathering which took place at the Walter E Washington centre.

There, co-founder John Savage discussed Action Point’s latest innovation, IoT predict.

Speaking after the event, he said: “Microsoft Inspire is one of the most exciting gathering of technology companies annually. Attendees get insights into where Microsoft is going over the coming year as well as network, share best practices and experience the latest cutting edge innovations.

"This is the third year we have travelled to this event in Washington and to come away with an award for the SMB Partner of the Year in Ireland is very pleasing indeed.”

The ‘SMB Partner of the Year’ award was presented by Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director of Microsoft Ireland.

Action Point’s Head of Microsoft Cloud Solutions, Finian Nally said: “We are delighted with this award as it is the result of relentless commitment from an extremely talented team across Ireland and the US. It also recognises Action Point’s ability to implement best in class solutions for our customers powered by Microsoft’s suite.”