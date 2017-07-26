Kilkee Beach closed for a number of days due to 'discharge of wastewater'

IRISH Water has confirmed that the beach at Kilkee has been closed as a precautionary measure for a “number of days” due to a discharge of wastewater.

Signs have been posted this Wednesday around the beach warning that bathing is prohibited due to the “risk of increased bacterial levels due to a pump malfunction in the wastewater pump station”.

The utility confirmed to the Limerick Leader that “electrical issues” in Kilkee Pump Station meant the pumps were out of service for a number of hours this Wednesday morning, which “led to a discharge of wastewater to the Victoria stream in Kilkee for a period of time.

“The HSE and the EPA have been notified and a precautionary bathing prohibition notice has been put in place by the HSE for Kilkee beach to protect public health,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water this evening.

“Irish Water confirm that the Pumping Station resumed operations at 11am approximately today, but the Bathing Water Restriction is likely to be in place for a number of days as testing of the bathing water over a 48 hour period will be required to confirm that it meets all bathing water quality standards.

“Irish Water apologies to customers and local beach users and thanks them for their patience and cooperation as we work to resolve this issue,” they added.

A no swim notice that had been in place for several months on Kilkee Beach due to issues with the stream and the town’s wastewater pumping station was only lifted in May.

That notice was issued in December after a discharge of storm water on the beach, with Irish Water putting it in place after advice from the HSE and in consultation with Clare County Council.