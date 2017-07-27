New youth scheme set for Limerick among €65,000 funding boost

AN ambitious youth project is set to be delivered in Limerick after the Arts Council awarded more than €65,000 to the local authority.

The programme, named the Autonomy Project, focuses on how young people can express themselves around issues like gender orientation, activism and social justice.

Seperately Limerick will also benefit from a grant of €20,000 to commission an Indecon report which represents a strategic intention by the local authority partners to examine their work practices and better understand their changing roles, inform future policy development and meet future needs.

The Arts Council confirmed the award as part of its ‘invitation to collaboration’ scheme aimed at local authorities.

The Autonomy Project will be delivered through existing groups such as the Limerick Youth Theatre, Dance Limerick, Music Generation and Goshh.

It will culminate with a week-long performance, installation and symposium with international contributors on art and autonomy in UL led by Dr Niamh Nic Ghabhann.

Arts council director Orlaith McBride said: “We recently put a call out to local authorities across the country looking for ambitious ways of collaborating and engaging communities in arts projects. I am delighted to confirm that Limerick City and County Council was successful in two awards and I’m confident this funding will help foster a unique collaboration between young and established artists towards finding ways to explore and express their views on the topical issues that affect them. The role of the University of Limerick in supporting a symposium in 2018 on the topic will be of national interest.”

Council arts officer Sheila Deegan added: “We were delighted that our applications were successful, it shows the confidence and energy in the arts in Limerick and that we’re delivering on the objectives of our cultural strategy.”