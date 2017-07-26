Jury begins deliberations in trial of men charged over violent Limerick burglaries

THE jury in the trial of three men who are charged in connection with two aggravated burglaries in County Limerick more than five years ago has begun its deliberations.

Patrick Roche, aged 52, of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin, Dublin; his son Philip Roche, aged 24, also of Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin and Alan Freeman, aged 37, of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town have each pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary relating to an incident at Sunville House, Pallasgreen on April 16, 2012.

All three also deny falsely imprisoning Gerard Garvey, his wife Ann and three of their four children after entering their family home at around 10pm.

Patrick Roche and Philip Roche have also pleaded not guilty to similar charges relating to an incident at the home of three elderly siblings at Ballyluddy, Pallasgreen on May 31, 2012.

Mr Freeman – a brother-in-law of Patrick Roche – is not charged in connection with that incident.

Over the course of almost five weeks of evidence, the jury of seven men and five women heard from a large number of gardai as well as several civilian witnesses.

The trial also heard evidence from two witnessess who have each been convicted over their involvement in the aggravated burglaries.

Evidence in the trial concluded last week and the jury of seven men and five women began their deliberations shortly before 3pm this Wednesday.

They were sent home for the evening just after 5.30pm and are due to return to court in the morning.

Sending the jurors home, Judge John Hannan told them to relax and enjoy the evening and “not to discuss what’s going on with anyone”.