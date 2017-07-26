ESB confirms 'planned outages' for Limerick to facilitate fibre installation

ESB Networks has confirmed that a number of outages are planned in Limerick as upgrading works on power lines take place over the coming days.

Residents on the Ballinacurra Road in the city were without power on Tuesday as the planned outage took place, part of works that the ESB has explained were “aimed at facilitating high speed broadband”.

“The planned outage took place between 9am and 5pm to facilitate the installation of a fibre network on the ESB overhead lines,” said the spokesperson of Ballinacurra Road.

“The works will also strengthen the electricity network in the area. Similar work will take place in the area over the coming days, resulting in a number of planned outages in the same area.

“ESB Networks is taking all steps necessary to minimise disruption and has notified all customers in advance of the planned outage.”

The spokesperson added that ESB “apologises to impacted residents in the Ballinacurra Road area for the obvious inconvenience caused by this essential planned outage.

“These works – which are aimed at facilitating high speed broadband - will bring significant long term benefits to the people living in the Limerick City suburb,” they added.