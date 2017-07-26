Funeral details for Limerick crash victim announced

THE funeral takes places this Friday of the pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car near his home in the city earlier this week

Father-of-one Michael McNamara (40) from Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, died from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a dark-coloured BMW at around 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Mr McNamara, who was originally from Moyross, was initially treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post mortem was carried out.

The single vehicle accident happened at Kileely Road near its junction with Cregan Avenue – almost directly outside St Lelia’s Church.

Mr McNamara was returning home from his brother’s home when the collision happened.

“He was with me here in the house earlier on the night, playing darts. He went away, and then I was called down to the road by a neighbour. I went down there and he was lying on the ground,” Christy McNamara told the Irish Sun. “He had a heart of gold, you couldn’t meet nicer,” he added.

A woman who knew Mr McNamara was visibly upset when she arrived at the scene of the accident on Monday.

“All I know is he got knocked down. I can’t believe it. I cannot believe it, It’s very sad, he was a lovely person to tell you the truth, it’s shocking he was such a nice person,” she said.

According to gardai, the driver of the 07 MO-registered BMW, whose aged in his 20s, was not physically injured.

Forensic collision investigators carried out examinations at the scene of the collision for several hours on Monday morning before the car was removed to a secure compound where it will be technically examined.

Mr McNamara’s funeral Mass will take place at St Lelia’s Church, Ballynanty at 11am on Friday.

He is survived by his parents Pauline and Paddy; daughter Kellie; sisters Denise and Tanya and brothers Christy and Darren.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park station are investigating the circumstances of Sunday's accident.