Call for teams for Jeff Power tournament in Limerick

FINAL preparations are being put in place in Limerick for this year’s Jeff Power Memorial Soccer Tournament which takes place in less than three weeks time.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the tournament, which will take place at Portland Park on Saturday, August 8.

The 7-a-side tournament, which this years marks its eight anniversary, is being held in memory of Jeff Power, 24, who along with his friend Paul Considine, 22, was killed in a road accident while on his way to work in Portlaoise in April 2010.

Huge crowds have attended the event since 2010 raising tens of thousands of euro for charity in the process.

This year, all proceeds from the event will be donated to Live 95FM’s 95 Stop Tour which is raising funds for The Children's Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick and for CARI Limerick.

The tournament will run in a similar format to last year’s European championships in France with 32 teams initially taking part in a round-robin group phase before progressing to a knockout stage. Each team is allowed three ‘rolling’ subs.

In addition to the football, there will also be children’s entertainment followed by a disco at the Catholic Institute Club at 9pm.

The registration fee is €60 per team and anyone interested in it can contact Mark Blake at 0879050577.

“This is a great Family day out with plenty of activities and entertainment for all the family,” he said.