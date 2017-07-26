Touch base with Women's Rugby World Cup trophy at Limerick city event

RUGBY fans in Limerick will get the chance for a close-up look at the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy this Thursday at a fun event in Arthur’s Quay Park.

Limerick City and County Council and the IRFU are bringing the trophy to the city as part of the free event to mark the countdown to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which takes place in Dublin and Belfast beginning on August 9.

Irish women’s captain Niamh Briggs will arrive in style with the prestigious trophy by boat on the River Shannon to the city centre park at 12pm.

Niamh’s boat will be escorted by Limerick Marine Search and Rescue along with Nevsail kayakers as she makes her way to Arthur’s Quay jetty.

On arrival she will be welcomed by Mayor of Limerick Cllr Stephen Keary and will be joined by special guests from the world of rugby including former Ireland’s women’s captain Fiona Coughlan.

The Mayor of Limerick is encouraging all who wish to attend this free event to wear their club colours as they enjoy entertainment including free inflatable rugby kicking games, where those in attendance can showcase their kicking skills at targets floating on the River Shannon.

“While we want to support the Women’s World Cup, clubs of all sports are more than welcome to come along and join in the fun.

“Limerick has a proud rugby tradition and we want to ensure that this is very much a public event and is open to everyone,” said Mayor Keary.

The event, which runs from 12pm to 2pm, will be one of the largest of the 274 held since the trophy stated a tour of all 32 counties and tournament director, Garrett Tubridy has stated his delight to be visiting the city.

“We are delighted that Limerick have invited the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy tour to Arthur’s Quay Park so that the people of Limerick can get up close to the biggest prize in women’s rugby.

“The trophy has travelled over 15,000km so far and we know the event in Limerick will be one of the highlights of the tour,” he added

With tickets still available for the latter stages of the World Cup, following the recent sell-out of the pool stage tickets, August's competition is bidding up to be a fantastic event showcasing Ireland's proud rugby tradition.