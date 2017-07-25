Gardai found phone associated with Limerick murder accused in waste ground

GARDAI found a mobile phone associated with a Limerick murder accused that had been broken and left in a waste ground, a trial has heard at the Central Criminal Court.

Alan ‘Cookie’ McNamara, 51, from Mountfune, Murroe, Co Limerick has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew ‘AOD’ O’Donoghue on Saturday June 20, 2015 at the Road Tramps motorcycle clubhouse at Mountfune.

At Mr McNamara’s trial this Tuesday, Garda Martin Hennessy told prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC that he found two mobile phones – a broken Samsung and half a Nokia – in an area of waste ground at Mungret Court in Limerick, about a ten to fifteen minute walk from where the accused man was arrested on the evening of June 20, 2015.

Detective Sergeant Shane Ryan told Mr Delaney that the Nokia was associated with a number that Mr McNamara identified during interviews as one that he was using on the weekend of the shooting.

The other phone was registered to Mr McNamara’s stepson Robert Cusack.

Mr Cusack, 28, of Abington, Murroe, pleaded guilty on Monday to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his step father.

The trial is continuing this Tuesday afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and four women.