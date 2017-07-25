Gardai in Limerick investigating separate night-time assaults

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating separate late night assaults that took place in the city, with one incident leaving a man in hospital with a broken jaw.

The assaults occurred with an hour of each hour of each other on William Street and Ellen Street early on Sunday morning and gardai have appealed for help in relation to both incidents.

The first assault took place on William Street at 1.30am on Sunday morning last, gardai said.

“In this case a young man was walking on William Street with a friend when they got into a verbal altercation with five other men,” said a garda spokesperson.

“When this young man separated from his friend, two of the other group followed him and punched him into his face, breaking his jaw.”

In the second incident, which occurred at 2.30am on the same night on nearby Ellen Street, a young man was walking alone when he was assaulted by a group of men, gardai said.

“His injuries are not so serious but Gardai are looking for any witnesses to either of these assaults and can be contacted at Henry Street at 061-212400,” they added.