Extensive search operation in Ballyhoura Mountains sees missing couple located

A MIDDLE-AGED couple have been found safe and well after going missing while walking on the Ballyhoura Mountains.

The couple were located shortly before 1.30am this Tuesday morning after an extensive search operation.

They had embarked on a walking expedition of the County Limerick countryside with another couple at around 7.30pm on Monday.

“There were only four people involved – two went one way and two went another way and they got disorientated and the pairs couldn’t find each other,” explained Jim Flynn, community employment scheme supervisor with Ballyhoura Heritage.

It is understood the couple got lost in the Ballinaboola Woods which is located approximately 6km from the village of Ardpatrick.

“They couldn’t find each other after walking for maybe an hour or two – they had gone in separate directions and then they found that they couldn’t meet up and started getting panicky as it was getting dark,” Mr Flynn added.

“They had mobile phones but they were still not able to locate each other,” Mr Flynn added.

The alarm was raised by one couple and gardai from Charleville along with the Civil Defence from Mallow, staff from the Outdoor Education Centre in Kilfinane and Coillte staff began a search of the area.

“There is a great sense of relief locally that there was a successful outcome," said Mr Flynn.