Limerick man admits impeding garda investigation following biker murder

A COUNTY Limerick man has pleaded guilty to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his stepfather, who is on trial accused of murder at the Central Criminal Court.

Robert Cusack, aged 28, of Abington, Murroe had pleaded not guilty to impeding the apprehension of Alan McNamara.

When rearraigned at the Central Criminal Court this Monday Mr Cusack pleaded guilty to the charge.

His stepfather, Alan 'Cookie' McNamara, aged 51, of Mountfune, Murroe has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew 'AOD' O'Donoghue on Saturday June 20, 2015 at the Road Tramps motorcycle clubhouse at Mountfune.

Mr McNamara's trial is continuing.

When the jury returned to court tthis Monday, Mr Cusack had already entered his guilty plea and was no longer present in court.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury that Mr Cusack had pleaded guilty to the impeding offence and will be dealt with at a later date.

“That matter no longer concerns you in any way,” he added.

He further told the seven men and four women that evidence will continue in relation to Mr McNamara this Tuesday following some “reorganising”.

The trial has previously heard that Mr McNamara, a member of the Caballeros motorcycle club, shot Mr O'Donoghue at the gates to the Road Tramps clubhouse in Murroe.

The previous evening three members of the Road Tramps had confronted Mr McNamara after he was seen wearing a waistcoat with the Caballeros colours at a pub in Doon.

One of the Road Tramps punched him in the face and they took his waistcoat from him.

The trial continues.