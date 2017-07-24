Road closed as gardaí investigate Limerick crash

Fintan Walsh

Fintan Walsh

GARDAÍ at Mayorstone are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision this Monday morning. 

The incident reportedly occurred overnight on the Kileely Road, which has been closed both ways. 

It is not known how many vehicles are involved in the crash. It is also not known how many people are involved in the incident. 

As of 9.30am, the road in the city northside remains closed. 

More to follow.