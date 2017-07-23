Fire safety review of social housing in Limerick following Grenfell Tower tragedy

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it is to carry out a review of all multi-storey social housing buildings to ensure they are compliant with fire-safety regulations.

The review comes on foot of a request from the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, following last month’s fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

“The Grenfell tragedy is a reminder of the dangers posed by fire and the need for vigilance at all times. As directed by government, Limerick City and County Council will be reviewing all multi-storey social housing buildings to ensure compliance,” said Michael Ryan, chief fire officer, who is urging all property owners to carry out a similar review.

“I’m reminding all building owners, management companies, leasers and occupiers of the requirements and obligations under fire legislation. These state that all appropriate measures are to be taken by the person having control of a building to prevent fires and to ensure the safety of persons in the event of fire breaking out in a building,” he said.

The local authority says any reviews should concentrate on common areas with a primary focus on ensuring that all early warning systems, including fire alarm and detection systems, emergency lighting and means of escape including corridors, stairways and emergency exits are in place and are fully functional.

”All building owners and occupiers are requested, as a matter of urgency, to review their multi-storey buildings to ensure that they are meeting their statutory obligations in regards to Fire Safety with the emphasis on life safety,” said Mr Ryan.

A particular focus of any reviews should be buildings which are more than six storeys, or more than 18m in height, with cladding or cladding systems present.

Last month, the local authority moved to reassure residents at Watergate that no issues had been identified relating to the cladding used in the building.