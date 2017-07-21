Limerick man Thomas O'Neill charged with drugs offences following garda raid

A LIMERICK man charged with drugs offences has been ordered to stay out of the city as a condition of his bail.

Thomas O’Neill, aged 29, who has an address at Beechgrove Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston appeared before Limerick District Court this Friday afternoon charged in connection with a garda raid on Thursday.

Detective Garda Declan O’Halloran said the defendant made no reply when he was formally charged with possession of heroin for the purpose of sale or supply.

It is alleged the drugs, which were seized during the garda operation, have a street value of around €2,000.

While gardai did not oppose bail, they sought the imposition of a number of conditions.

Mr O’Neill must stay out of Limerick city and he was ordered by Judge Marian O’Leary to live at an address in Ennis, County Clare.

The defendant, who is married to former State witness April Collins, was also ordered not to associate with or “have any contact whatsoever” with any heroin users.

He must obey a nightly curfew and sign-on three times a week at Ennis garda station.

The defendant, the court heard, has surrendered his passport to gardai and he has supplied them with his mobile phone number.

The matter was adjourned to November 15, next for DPP’s directions.