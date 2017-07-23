'Grá for the industry' a key characteristic sought for new hires at Adare Manor

MORE than 500 people from across the Mid-West have attended a major recruitment drive at the Adare Manor, as the prestigious resort prepares for its October grand opening after major refurbishment and redevelopment works.

During the job fair on the grounds of the Manor, eager applicants were put through a meticulous screening and interview process over three days - one of which the Leader attended.

After submitting their CV at the front desk, applicants had their photo taken and were then screened to see to what team they would be best suited. They were then interviewed by Manor staff.

Newly-appointed general manager Paul Heery said that they are looking for an extra 170 recruits to cover the “full spectrum” of the Manor’s new team.

Jobs include food and beverage, front of house, back of house, culinary, stewarding, housekeeping, concierge, maintenance, gardening and more.

“We have around 110 currently employed, so we are in a very good place. But without the people, the next part of this journey doesn’t happen. The hotel is going to be stunning, but we need the people to be able to operate it,” Mr Heery said on the final day of the recruitment drive this week.

It is expected that more than 300 staff will work in one of Ireland’s most renowned five-star hotels, which has entered its final refurbishment and construction phase.

The massive expansion of the hotel, owned by the McManus family, will include a new 42-bedroom wing, a ballroom with capacity for 350 people, a La Mer spa, and a complete revamp of the golf course and clubhouse.

Mr Heery, 41, said that it was his “ultimate desire” to return to Ireland following a successful career in the industry abroad. The Dubliner was previously the general manager of the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. He said was looking for a positive attitude among the potential new recruits.

“We are looking for general behavioural skills, a natural engagement, and for people who have the love and the positive attitude and the grá for this industry. Attitude is number one. We want people who want to add value in this journey that is ahead of us,” the father-of-two said.

The rebranding of the hotel has been a core focus of the Manor’s new look.

“There are iconic hotels all over the world, and you can list them when you go to each country. When you go to Singapore, it’s Raffles, when you go to London, it’s the Savoy. And we want people to know these places, that is where we need to be. We want to make sure that our guests say: ‘When you go to Ireland, you must go to Adare Manor.’”

Adare woman Anita Higgins, who has served for 17 years in the Manor, has recently been appointed as director of business development, following her time as general manager.

Ms Higgins will be in charge of all the marketing, sales, branding and PR of the world-famous hotel.

In her new role, she will travel the world to promote the hotel at trades shows.

“When you talk about the selling points, firstly take Ireland; Ireland is a very attractive location at the moment. And then you have Shannon Airport - people know Shannon before they know Ireland, because many, many years ago, every plane flying to Europe would stop off in Shannon.

“We are only 30 minutes from Shannon. Then you have the village of Adare, then you have the amenities within the village. What village in Ireland can you go to where there are really good quality pubs, really good quality restaurants, beautiful village, a very historical village, and then you put this amazing five-star property with one of best golf courses in Europe. And it kind of ticks all the boxes.”

Ms Higgins said that Adare was “the centre of the region” when it comes to Ireland’s most loved tourist spots. She added that the McManus’ takeover of the property was both “positive and welcome”.