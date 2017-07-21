Foynes Air Show to take off as 20,000 visitors descend on Limerick

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar will be one of the more than 20,000 people who are expected to descend on West Limerick this weekend for the Foynes Air Show.

Skilled military pilots from across Europe will be flying in some of the the world’s most high tech, quickest, state of the art planes while world champion pilots in iconic and historic aircraft will also take to the skies.

“This year’s Foynes Air Show is a massive undertaking for Foynes and indeed Limerick, and has the potential to be the stand out event of 2017 along the Wild Atlantic Way,” said Margaret O’Shaughnessy, director of the Air Show.

While the first of the planes will take to the skies at 1.30pm on Saturday, there will be major traffic plan in place from 11am ahead of a street carnival which starts at midday.

“One of the nicest things about the Foynes Air Show is that there is no bad viewing point from which to watch the display as the action is all overhead, and the only one capable of blocking the view of even the smallest child is a misguided bird,” added Ms O’Shaughnessy.

Foynes Air Show 2017 from Kevin Daly Video on Vimeo.

David Fielding, flying display director of the Foynes Air Show said the show promises to be spectacular.

“The 16 acts and 30 aircraft on display will be made up of shock and awe displays from Europe’s most skilled military pilots, breathtaking aerobatics by Ireland and Europe’s most experienced aviators, as well as fly pass by some of the world’s most historically significant aircraft, he said.

On Sunday Foynes will celebrate Irish Coffee - a concoction that was first mixed in the west Limerick port village.

The Celebration of Irish Coffee 2017 will feature street entertainment, live music, comedy and fireworks.

There will be live music with Jason Fallon at 3pm and comedy with Brendan Grace later in the evening.