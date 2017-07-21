Limerick man escapes speeding fine after hitting fox

IT COULD end up in case law books as the “fox defence”.

One man up for speeding had a very “cute” excuse in Kilmallock Court.

A Go Safe operator clocked the male motorcyclist driving at 68kmph in a 50km zone in Corbally on January 7.

The defendant told Judge Marian O’Leary he would like to explain the circumstances.

On the stand, he said he was going to work at around 5.30am.

“My son had my car so I took the motorbike. About 20 minutes beforehand I hit a fox two miles from home. I was knocked off the bike,” he said.

During the crash the bike was damaged and the cable to the speedometer was broken.

“I didn’t know the speedometer wasn’t working at the time. I had a bit of bruising, my knee was cut and bleeding. Between it all I was rattled,” he said.

The accused handed the judge a receipt for a part he bought to fix the speedometer on his bike and its registration which matched.

Judge O’Leary said: “In all of the circumstances I’m going to strike the matter out.”

No information on the condition of the fox was given to the court.