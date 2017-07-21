World Cup call up for Limerick youngster Jamie Leahy

MOYROSS youngster Jamie Leahy has been selected to represent Ireland at the street league Homeless World Cup which takes place in Oslo, Norway at the end of August.

Jamie, 24, was named as part of Thomas Morgan's eight man squad, following impressive displays at both local, provincial and national events.

Leahy continues Limerick's strong tradition of sending players to the Homeless World Cup, becoming the fourth player in five years to be selected from the Limerick street league.

For the last five years FAI Development Officer Jason O'Connor in partnership with David McPhillips of the Community Substance Misuse Team (CSMT) have developed and progressed the local street league.

"Using football as the medium to engage hard to reach individuals and helping them to improve their outlook on life and general well-being is the goal of the FAI through our partnership with the CSMT on our Limerick street league programme.

"The fact that we are producing players capable of playing on the international stage every year is something we are very proud of," explains Jason O'Connor.

The Limerick street league, which takes place annually, runs over six to eight weeks with participants using the same format and rules as the world cup games.

This is followed up by a Munster event where the Limerick team along with groups from Cork, Waterford and Tipperary meet for a fantastic festival of football, with Jason O'Connor recommending local potential players for the national team.

Last year, Limerick man Adrian Power captained the team to their plate victory in Glasgow, while in 2015 local man Trevor Hogan was the country's leading goal scorer at the games in Amsterdam, following Darragh McNamara’s trip to the finals in Chile in 2014.

"David McPhillips of the CSMT introduced the local and provincial street league events in conjunction with the FAI.

"This is to provide the opportunity through football to build trust and relationships with those who may be socially excluded.

"Darragh, Trevor, Adrian and now Jamie are ambassadors for the work that is being done locally and their achievements should be seen as life changing," added a very proud Mr O'Connor.