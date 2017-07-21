Youth the key focus as Limerick hosts annual Pride festival

LIMERICK'S O’Connell Street was a riot of colour, music and dance on Saturday as Limerick celebrated its diversity with the annual Pride parade.

Grand marshals on the day were members of the youth advisory board on the LGBT Youth Strategy, which is the first of its kind in the world.

The inspirational youth group led the parade, in front of a large crowd, in what was described as a "march in solidarity," by organisers of the festival.

The aim of the group is to develop a strategy which addresses the challenges and needs faced by young members of Ireland’s LGBT community and will work with young people from all over the country to do so.

The parade took place following a week- of events during the Limerick Pride LGBTQ Festival 2017, which Richard Lynch, PRO Limerick Pride said, gave “the youth of Limerick a voice”.

According to Mr Lynch: “The young people led the Parade and afterward made some incredibly moving and educational speeches at the annual Pridefest event at the Hunt Museum after the Parade. Nationwide consultations will take place this month to allow young people to weigh in on a new LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy which was launched by Katherine Zappone."