Man arrested at Limerick direct provision centre appears in court

THE 30-year-old man arrested on Wednesday during a planned garda operation at the direct provision centre in Mount Trenchard in Foynes appeared before Newcastle West District Court this Thursday.

Rafaa Guesmi, who is a resident at Mount Trenchard, is charged with possession of false documents i.e. two false driving licences, at Mount Trenchard on July 19, 2017.

He was not in court when the case was first called but Inspector Alan Cullen asked for it to go to second calling as the defendant was coming from Foynes.

When the case was taken later in the day, Inspector Cullen said the Director of Public Prosecutions had opted for summary disposal of the matter.

The defendant was granted free legal aid with solicitor Michael O’Donnell who asked for disclosure of evidence from the gardai. He then asked for the matter to be adjourned.

Guesmi was remanded on continuing bail to the Newcastle West court on September 8.