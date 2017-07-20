Limerick traffic management plan issued for Cork and Mayo GAA supporters

LIMERICK gardai have issued a traffic management plan for GAA supporters of Cork and Mayo ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland SFC Qualifier in the Gaelic Grounds.

The eagerly awaited football tie at the Ennis Road venue has a 5pm start for a game that will be televised live on Sky Sports.

The curtain-raiser in the Gaelic Grounds will be an All Ireland junior football championship semi final between Kerry and Leitrim, which starts at 3pm.

“The garda advice to patrons is to arrive in plenty of time to park up cars legally, i.e. not causing obstruction, on green areas or on locations where parking is prohibited, Cars illegally parked will be ticketed and those causing obstruction will be subject to tow away by gardai,” said a statement released this Thursday.

"Special attention will be given to the Caherdavin area by An Garda Siochana."

Patrons are advised to use street and off-street parking in the city and avail of the Bus Eireann service from Lower Henry Street to travel or to take the 15-20 minutes to walk out to the venue.

The following road closures and diversions will be in place, from 2pm, for the game on this Saturday, July 22.

Ennis Road, at its junction with Ivan’s Cross – traffic will be diverted to Northern Ring Road and towards Clonmacken and Ennis Road, at its junction with Union Cross – traffic will be diverted along Shelbourne Road.

Disabled parking will be available at the Ardu car park on the Ennis Road.