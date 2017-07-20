Limerick gardai investigating assault on foreign national

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an assault on a foreign national that took place on a footpath near the University of Limerick.

A spokesperson for Henry Street confirmed that gardai are investigating the assault, which saw the middle aged man hospitalised with “some back pain”.

The incident took place on a footpath in the vicinity of the UL Boathouse at Dromroe, Plassey, on Monday at around 8pm.

“Gardai would like to speak to any walker, runners, cyclists or person using the Shannon River who may have been in the vicinity during that time,” said a spokesperson.

“Gardaí are viewing CCTV footage in the vicinity of the river and we are also very interested in identifying any male or males who were acting suspiciously in the area,” they added.

Anyone with information should contact Henry Street on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential number, 1800-666111.