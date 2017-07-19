Limerick gardai make arrests during raid at direct provision centre

THREE men were arrested during a planned garda operation at the direct provision centre in Mount Trenchard, Foynes this Wednesday.

A large number of gardai – mainly from the Newcastle West district – descended on the facility as part of an investigation which relates to suspected false documentation.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for some time, is being led by Superintendent Tom O’Connor who is based in Newcastle West garda station.

A spokesperson at the Garda Press Office confirmed that various documentation and some electronic equipment was seized by gardai during the search. The items have been sent for analysis.

A 30-year-old man who arrested at the direct provision centre is being detained at Newcastle West garda station where he is being questioned as part of the investigation.

It is expected that he will appear before the district court this Thursday.

While two other men, aged in their 40s, were also arrested at the centre, gardai have confirmed their arrests were not connected with the ongoing investigation.

Both were brought before Limerick District Court this Wednesday afternoon having been charged in relation to unrelated matters.