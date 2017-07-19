Jury shown CCTV footage of moment Limerick biker was shot dead

A MURDER trial jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a Limerick biker was shot dead at the gates of his motorcycle club.

Alan 'Cookie' McNamara, 51, from Mountfune, Murroe, Co Limerick has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew O’Donoghue on June 20, 2015 at Mountfune.

Also on trial is Mr McNamara’s stepson Robert Cusack, 28, of Abington, Murroe who has pleaded not guilty to impeding Mr McNamara’s apprehension knowing or believing him to have committed a serious offence.

The trial has previously heard that the deceased was a member of the Road Tramps motorcycle club while Mr McNamara was associated with the rival Caballeros.

Garda Nicholas Jones told prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC this Wednesday that he compiled CCTV footage from various locations between Doon to the Road Tramps club where Mr O’Donoghue was shot dead.

On the afternoon of Saturday June 20 a camera at the gates of the Road Tramps clubhouse showed Mr O’Donoghue coming in and out with a bar in his hand when a green Honda CRV arrived.

Just before 2.45pm an individual emerged from the same direction as the Honda and he appears to be wearing gloves and brandishing a firearm, the garda said.

Garda Jones said the man appears to discharge the firearm and then appears to make an attempt to reload by breaking the barrel and can be seen reaching in and out of his left pocket.

Less than one minute after the shooting, a silver Ford Focus passes the club followed 15 seconds later by a navy VW Passat. When the Passat pulls up the man hands the gun to a person in one of the back seats.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and four women.