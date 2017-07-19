Sixty new jobs for Limerick as Supermac's opens outlet

SIXTY jobs have been created in Limerick following the opening of a new branch of Supermac's.

The fast food firm has opened its latest outlet at the Ballysimon Road, and will also include the Papa Johns and the Supersubs brand.

Managing director of Supermac's Pat McDonagh said: “We are delighted to add Supermac’s Ballysimon Road to the Supermac’s family.

"These are exciting times as Supermac’s embarks on an expansion plan throughout the country providing good quality Irish food at affordable prices. What makes Supermac’s different is its commitment to the communities we are involved with.

"Not only do we provide sustainable jobs but we become active members of the community as well,” he added.

Supermac's is Ireland’s largest indigenous quick service restaurant chain. The franchise currently has over 105 outlets across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

It also operates the Papa John’s pizza brand and SuperSubs.

Pat McDonagh also owns the Castletroy Park Hotel, which recently announced a €6m expansion which will create 150 jobs.