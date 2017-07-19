Limerick man accused of using taser and knife in attack

A LIMERICK man who is accused of tasering and stabbing another man at a house in Prospect last year has been refused bail.

Michael Hayes, aged 38, who has an address at Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, is accused of “intentionally or recklessly” causing serious harm to the alleged victim in the early hours of April 4, 2016.

The defendant, who allegedly fled to the UK following the incident, was arrested last week and appeared before a special court sitting at the weekend.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda Paul Crowley said it will be alleged Mr Hayes stabbed the injured party in the right side of his upper body after tasering him in the neck.

“A serious injury was caused, he sustained a laceration to the liver” he said.

Detective Garda Crowley said he believes the defendant is a drug addict and will engage in criminality, if released, to fund his habit.

He told Judge Mary Larkin he also has concerns Hayes will not appear in court for any future trial.

“He has connections in the UK, I do not believe he will appear in court,” he said.

The witness agreed with solicitor John Herbert that his client was never questioned about the alleged assault before being charged at the weekend.

“He has never been given the opportunity to give his version of events,” he said adding that his client denies the allegations against him.

Mr Herbert said his client believes he may have left the country prior to the date of the alleged offence and that he is “adamant he did not perpetrate the assault”.

Judge Larkin was told Mr Hayes returned to Limerick from the UK “off his own bat” in recent months and that he was willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court if granted bail.

“He will do whatever is required of him,” said Mr Herbert.

Having considered the matter, Judge Larkin said she was upholding the garda objection and refusing bail.