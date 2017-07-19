Deaths in Limerick - July 19, 2017

THE death has occurred of John Brennan, 16 Milton Road, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury Bucks, formerly of 13 Birch Avenue, Caherdavin and Leila Place, Clare Street, peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family.

Sadly missed by his wife Maura and children Gina and Mark, sisters Gina and Noreen, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, daughter-in-law and son-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Heritage and Sons Funeral Home, 146 Aylesbury Rd, Wendover, Bucks, HP226AP from 10:30am on Friday. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:45pm in Our Lady of Lourdes in Bedgrove, Aylesbury. A Mass will be held in Limerick for those unable to attend services in England. Date to be arranged. No flowers please. Donations to Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The death has occurred of Patricia Conway (née O'Rourke), 2 Tieraclea Park, Tarbert and formerly of Ardlahan, Kildimo, at Cork University Hospital.

Patricia, beloved mother of the late Owen and sister of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Raymond, daughters Lisa, and Kate, daughter-in-law Joy, grandchildren Darragh, Jamie and Lexi, brothers Paddy-Joe, Jim and Vincent, sister Fidelma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by interment with her beloved Owen at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Harty, Dundrum, Dublin and Pallasgreen, peacefully.

Much loved husband of Alice, he will be sadly missed by his wife, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday to Church of the Holy Cross, Main St., Dundrum arriving at 10.20am for 10.30am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham D14. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Kennedy (née Sheehan), Ashgrove, Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Marie (Fry), Sarah (Storan) and Eileen (Ryan), sons Tony and John, sister Eileen, brother Timmy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nancy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Ludden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) McCarthy, Glenogra, Meanus, Kilmallock, late of 3a University Hospital Limerick, unexpectedly at her home.

Beloved daughter of the late Neil & Jenny. Very deeply regretted by her sorrwing sisters Mary (Deady), Carmel (Belton), Mella, Paula (Farrell), brother Garry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Meanus. Funeral Friday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) O'Brien, Castle Lodge, King Square, Mitchelstown and formerly of Coolboy, Kilbehenny, unexpectedly at his residence in his 93rd year.

Edward (Ned) beloved husband of the late Breda (nee O’Donoghue). Sadly missed by his loving sons William, Rodger and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Liz, Julie and Elaine, sister Kitty (Houlihan) grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his home-help Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Moore (née Keane), Hogan Avenue, Killeely, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael-Joseph. Much loved mother of Jeanne, Kathryn & Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, grandchildren, great-granchildren, son-in-law, sister Ellen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.