Barnardos launches vital volunteer drive in Limerick

CHILDREN's charity, Barnardos is looking to recruit help for its national collection day, following a local volunteer drive at King John's Castle.

Established in 1975, the national independent charity has two centres in Limerick and is calling for the local community to join them by helping at its collection day taking place on September 15.

Actor, director and playwright, Myles Breen joined the charity on July 13 to launch the drive to search for local volunteers for the Limerick collection.

Speaking at the launch, the Barnardos ambassador said: “I’m delighted to join Barnardos in their call for volunteers across Limerick.

”Unfortunately there are children in Limerick that still need a voice and an advocate,” added Mr Breen.

Barnardos supports children whose well-being is under threat, by working with them, their families and communities and by campaigning for the rights of children.

CEO Fergus Finlay said: “There are a number of ways you can join us on September 15.

”From shaking a collection bucket or doing a bag pack, each will make a real difference."

By helping for just two hours the children’s charity estimates that a volunteer could contribute up to €100 which would help them continue their vital services for children across Limerick city and county.

To volunteer please call Mary Johnston on 01-7080418 or visit barnardos.ie/buckets.