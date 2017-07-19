Man charged over Limerick shooting to seek bail

A YOUNG man who is charged in connection with a shooting incident on the southside of the city last week is to apply for bail.

Raymond Dore, aged 20, of Dromroe, Rhebogue, is charged with possession of a 410 gauge “Spanish made double-barrelled breech loading sawn-off shotgun” with intent to endanger life.

The charge relates to a shooting incident at Maple Court, Kennedy Park, during which another man and a juvenile sustained injuries.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach as well as an injury to his left elbow. The juvenile sustained a hip injury.

The incident happened in broad daylight at around 2.30pm last Wednesday – July 11.

The defendant first appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday and yesterday solicitor John Herbert indicated that his client wishes to apply for bail.

Sergeant Donal Cronin, prosecuting, said there will be a garda objection to any bail application and the matter was adjourned to next Tuesday, July 25, for hearing.

Separately, directions are awaited in the case of another young man who is charged with unlawful possession of the same shotgun less than two hours after the shooting.

Keith Lillis, aged 23, of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, was refused bail when he appeared before Limerick District Court last Thursday evening.

It is the State case that Mr Lillis had a sawn-off shotgun on his person when approached by gardaí.

Detective Garda John Keane alleged that when the shotgun was seized by gardai, it was loaded with two live cartridges.

A further cartridge was allegedly located in Mr Lillis’ pocket when he was searched. Yesterday, the case was adjourned until August 2, next for DPP’s directions.

Two other young men have been arrested and questioned by investigating gardai. Both were released without charge.