Mother and four teens survive Limerick city crash

A MOTHER and four teenagers have survived a single vehicle collision, in which a car overturned in Limerick city this Tuesday evening.

The incident, which took place near the Limerick tunnel on the N18 Galway Road southbound, occurred at around 5pm.

At 5.07pm, services were alerted to the crash, and numerous emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The scene of an incident on the N18 earlier this evening. Thanks to everyone affected by the road traffic delays for their patience. Closing the road is necessary to ensure the safety of those involved in the incident & also Emergency Service workers. We always try to minimise delays with safety our top priority! A post shared by Limerick City Fire & Rescue (@limerickcityfire) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Four Limerick Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene, and were joined by the National Ambulance Service and two gardaí. There have been no reported injuries.

It is understood that the driver lost control and collided with the barrier.

As a result of the incident, there were major traffic delays from the Galway side of the tunnel, with 4km queues according to AA Roadwatch. Traffic delays lasted for approximately 40 minutes for road cleanup, with diversions in place to the Old Cratloe Road.

The road reopened at around 6.15pm.