Mother and four teens survive Limerick city crash

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Mother and four teenagers were in the car that overturned this Tuesday Picture: Limerick Fire Service

A MOTHER and four teenagers have survived a single vehicle collision, in which a car overturned in Limerick city this Tuesday evening. 

The incident, which took place near the Limerick tunnel on the N18 Galway Road southbound, occurred at around 5pm. 

At 5.07pm, services were alerted to the crash, and numerous emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. 

Four Limerick Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene, and were joined by the National Ambulance Service and two gardaí. There have been no reported injuries. 

It is understood that the driver lost control and collided with the barrier.

As a result of the incident, there were major traffic delays from the Galway side of the tunnel, with 4km queues according to AA Roadwatch. Traffic delays lasted for approximately 40 minutes for road cleanup, with diversions in place to the Old Cratloe Road. 

The road reopened at around 6.15pm. 