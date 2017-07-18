Orange weather alert for Limerick as Met Eireann predicts Thunderstorms

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather alert and is warning of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in parts of Limerick overnight.

The warning, which came into effect at 8pm this Tuesday, applies to all of Munster, and to counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

A separate yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall has been issued for several other parts of the country.

The State forecaster says there is a “high risk of thunderstorms” in Munster and the South East between now and 6am on Wednesday “with a risk of localised flooding.”

Met Éireann says the exact levels of rainfall cannot be predicted and are likely to vary but that the greatest risk of poor weather is along the south coast.

It says up to 40mm of rain can be expected in some areas.

AA Roadwatch is advising motorists to be vigilant if driving during thunderstorms or heavy rain showers.

Drivers should reduce their speed and should avoid any surface water where possible.