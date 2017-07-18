Emergency services attend car crash near Limerick tunnel

EMERGENCY services are currently attending a single vehicle collision in Limerick city this Tuesday afternoon.

At 5.07pm, emergency services were alerted to the scene, in which a car reportedly overturned between the Limerick Tunnel and the toll plaza, on the N18 Galway Road southbound.

CLARE/LIMERICK: N18 Galway Rd closed southbound before the Limerick Tunnel due to overturned car. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 18, 2017

We're in attendance at a Road Traffic Incident on the N18 Southbound before Tunnel. Collision being cleared. Road will reopen in 20 mins — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) July 18, 2017

Limerick Fire Service dispatched four of its city units to the scene.

AA Roadwatch said that the road has been closed as a result of the incident. It was initially down to the one lane of traffic. According to the Fire Service, the road is expected to reopen at around 6.10pm.

It is not know how many people were involved in the incident.