DPP appeals sentence imposed on Limerick burglars

Prosecutors will seek to argue in December that prison sentences imposed on two men for a “fatal burglary” at the home of a 62-year-old in County Limerick were “unduly lenient”.

Cousins Michael Casey, aged 34, with an address at Clonlong Halting Site, Southill, Limerick and David Casey, aged 22, with an address at Carragh Park, Belcamp, Dublin 17, had pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries, including one at the home of John O'Donoghue at Toomaline, Doon, on August 27, 2015.

Last December, Judge Tom O'Donnell sentenced both men at Limerick Circuit Court to four-and-a-half years imprisonment with the final year suspended.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking a review of the men's sentences on grounds that they were “unduly lenient”.

The matter came before the Court of Appeal on Monday and December 14 has been fixed as the date for the hearing of the DPP's application to review the sentences.

Neither defendant was in court for the brief hearing.