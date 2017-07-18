Limerick developer’s Killiney mansion fetches €9.5m after legal battle

LIMERICK born solicitor and property developer Brian O’Donnell has seen his Killiney mansion sold for €9.5m.

The now infamous Gorse Hill on the Vico Road, which features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, was sold for a €1m above its asking price.

The new owner has purchased one of the most expensive homes to come to the market in Dublin this year, and will count Bono and Enya as neighbours.

The 10,220sq ft property on two acres was sold through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Knight Frank on behalf of receiver Tom Kavanagh of Deloitte for Bank of Ireland.

The property was the subject of a high profile and lengthy High Court dispute, after attempts by his family to stop receivers repossessing the family home, which Mr O'Donnell insisted was in his children’s names.

Mr O’Donnell famously walked into the Bank of Ireland AGM and threw a set of keys with a keyring marked “The Bloody Keys” at Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher.

The case ended last October when a Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the O’Donnell family against a decision to lift a legal bar on the sale of the property.

Mr O’Donnell, 64, who is originally from the Ennis Road in Limerick and attended Crescent College, was known as a talented rugby player in the city and played senior cup for Crescent College and has family member still living in Limerick.

At one point the couple barricaded themselves inside the property, which was once valued at €30m.

TV3 broadcaster and Limerick native Vincent Browne gained entry to the grounds in 2015, describing it as “the most spectacular place I’ve seen, certainly in Ireland.

“Charlie Haughey’s house was far exceeded in lavishness by this house, [it] was worth a fraction of what this house is worth,” said Mr Browne. Mr O’Donnell and his wife were being pursued for a debt of €71.5m by Bank of Ireland.