'Let them eat cheese': Limerick councillors feast on Brie after biscuit ban

THE newly elected Metropolitan Mayor of Limerick saw that fellow councillors feasted on a diet of Brie and blue cheese this week, after imposing a ban on sugary foods to sustain public representatives through four-hour Council meetings.

Instead of trays of Bourbon and custard creams, as well as ginger biscuits and scones, Limerick councillors were instead presented with platters of grapes, biscuits, relishes, an assortment of cheeses and fruit.

But former mayor of Limerick, Independent councillor John Gilligan, who opposed the ban, said it is another example of Ireland edging closer to being a “nanny State” –after it was enforced by a former high-ranking member of An Garda Siochana in Limerick city.

“I don’t like cheese, and if I was to die of hunger, I wouldn’t eat cheese, so I brought in my own scone.

“I don’t have a problem with bringing in my own scone but what really bothers me is some people taking a righteous attitude,” said the independent councillor.

“If any office or factory worker was denied a scone with their cup of coffee, from 9am to 1pm, I think you would actually be breaking legislation.

“I didn’t want to make a big deal about it so I brought in my own scone, but I think it’s a bit high-handed and we’re not quite a nanny-State yet, and I don’t want it to go that way,” he told the Limerick Chronicle.

Cllr Gilligan said that it is oxymoronic that Limerick City and County Council is on the one hand inviting food truck festivals into the city for commercial enterprises and yet denying its own public representatives free will of what to choose on their coffee breaks.

This Monday’s meeting of councillors lasted four hours in council chambers, including an earlier meeting from 9am not open to the public.

The newly elected Metropolitan mayor of Limerick, Fianna Fail councillor Sean Lynch, banned biscuits, cream buns and biscuits from council meetings as part of a healthy eating drive after taking the mayoral chains.

The former detective, who was involved in the prosecution of some of Limerick’s most notorious criminals, earlier said: “How can we as a local authority be talking about tackling obesity? Let’s lead by example.”

Cllr Gilligan previously retorted that he has a number for Weight Watchers for anyone interested, but revenge was a dish best served cold this Monday.